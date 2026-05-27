Gold drops on MCX, silver slips by Rs 4,428 per kg, know key levels | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Gold Price Today, Gold MCX Rate: Rates of precious metals in futures fell further on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as investors remained cautious amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 75 or 0.06 per cent at Rs 1,57,541 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,57,616. It fell further to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,56,935, a fall of Rs 681 or 0.43 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,57,137 with a fall of Rs 479 or 0.30 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday high of Rs 1,57,898.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 551 per cent to trade at Rs 1,60,310 per 10 grams in business turnover of 5,352 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,72,603 against the previous close of Rs 2,70,628, a drop of Rs 1,398 or 0.50 per cent. It later declined to touch the low of Rs 2,66,200, a drop of Rs 4,428 or 1.63 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.48 per cent to approximately USD 4,480.6 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 1.15 pm was USD 4,483.41 per ounce, down by USD 18.49 or 0.41 per cent.

Key levels to watch

According to exports, immediate resistance for MCX gold is placed at Rs 1,59,000–Rs 1,59,500; a sustained move above this zone could help strengthen momentum and push prices toward the Rs 1,60,000-Rs 1,60,500 level.

"On the downside, a break below ₹1,58,000-₹1,57,500 may extend weakness toward ₹1,56,000–₹1,55,000. Overall, the near-term bias remains cautious to mildly positive, with momentum gradually strengthening. However, a decisive breakout above resistance levels remains crucial to reinforce the trend further, while global risk sentiment continues to influence direction," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,58,440 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,45,250 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,58,290 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,45,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,58,290 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,45,100 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,59,820 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,46,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,85,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,85,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,85,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,90,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)