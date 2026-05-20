Gold drops amid high bond yields, silver slips below Rs 2.67 lakh per kg | Check city-wise rates

Mumbai:

Rates of precious metals in futures dropped significantly on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, amid a rise in the US dollar and bond yields. The gold June 5 contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a fall of Rs 106 or 0.06 per cent at Rs 1,59,080 per 10 grams against the previous close of Rs 1,58,974. It continued the downward trend to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,57,959, a fall of Rs 1,121 or 0.70 per cent. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 1,58,380 with a fall of Rs 700 or 0.44 per cent. In between, it touched the intraday high of Rs 1,60,378.

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for August 2026 were down by Rs 728 per cent to trade at Rs 1,60,805 per 10 grams in business turnover of 3,498 lots.

Silver Price On MCX

Similarly, the silver futures, maturing on July 3, 2026, opened lower. It started the trading session at Rs 2,67,230 against the previous close of Rs 2,70,119, a drop of Rs 2,889 or 1.06 per cent. It later declined to touch the low of Rs 2,66,850, a drop of Rs 3,269 or 1.21 per cent.

Gold Price in the International Market

In the international market, the COMEX gold price dropped by 0.78 per cent to approximately USD 4,476.1 per troy ounce. The spot gold price at 11.22 am was USD 4,471.9 per ounce, down by USD 35.92 or 0.80 per cent.

Key levels to watch

"Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,58,800– Rs 1,59,300; a sustained move above this zone could help strengthen momentum and push prices toward Rs 1,59,800– Rs 1,60,500. On the downside, Rs 1,58,000– Rs 1,57,500 acts as immediate support, while a break below this range may extend weakness toward Rs 1,56,000– Rs 1,55,000. The near-term bias remains cautious with a weak undertone, and a decisive move above resistance levels remains crucial for improving momentum, while direction continues to depend on global risk sentiment," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Check Gold, Silver Prices In Major Cities

Gold price in Delhi

In Delhi, the 24-carat gold price was quoted at Rs 1,58,500 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the consumer would have to spend Rs 1,45,300 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was available at Rs 1,58,350 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,45,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Kolkata

The 24-carat gold price in Kolkata today was Rs 1,58,350 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22-carat gold was Rs 1,45,150 per 10 grams.

Gold price in Chennai

In Chennai, the 24-carat gold was available for Rs 1,60,910 per 10 grams. For 22-carat gold, the rate was Rs 1,47,500 per 10 grams.

Silver prices in Delhi

The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 2,80,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.

Silver price in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 2,80,000.

Silver price in Chennai

In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 2,85,000 per kg.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)