GK Energy IPO GMP Today: Check subscription status, allotment date and other details GK Energy IPO GMP Today: The initial public offering of the solar-powered agricultural water pump systems provider received 6.41 times subscription on the second day of share sale on Monday.

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of GK Energy Ltd, a solar-powered agricultural water pump systems provider, has garnered 8.69 times subscription so far on the third day of share sale on Tuesday. As per NSE data, the public issue received bids for 19,27,18,176 shares against 2,21,80,828 shares on offer. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 17.15 times subscription, while the quota for retail individual investors got subscribed 8.32 times. According to the data available at the time of writing, the qualified institutional buyers quota received 2.92 times the number of subscriptions.

GK Energy IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, the shares of GK Energy IPO command a strong premium in the grey market, with its GMP trading at Rs 20. This means that the estimated listing price of GK Energy IPO is likely to be ₹173, which is 13.07 per cent.

GK Energy IPO Price Band

The price band for the GK Energy IPO has been fixed at Rs 145-153 per share. The Rs 464-crore IPO will conclude today.

Ahead of the IPO, GK Energy said it has collected over Rs 139 crore from anchor investors.