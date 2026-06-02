June 2, 2026
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  4. Rs 60 Dividend Stock: You need to have shares of Gillette before this date to be eligible for corporate action

Rs 60 Dividend Stock: You need to have shares of Gillette before this date to be eligible for corporate action

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Gillette Dividend 2026: The company recently reported an increase of 21.3 per cent in profit to Rs 192.51 crore for the March quarter of FY'26, on a year-on-year basis.

Gillette Dividend 2026.
Gillette Dividend 2026. Image Source : Gillette/Freepik
Mumbai:

The company recently reported an increase of 21.3 per cent in profit to Rs 192.51 crore for the March quarter of FY'26, on a year-on-year basis.

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