Market Opening Bell: Sensex tanks 600 points, Nifty below 23,500 as oil hovers above $100

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened sharply lower on Friday, March 13, 2026, as worries about the US-Israel-Iran war sent oil prices back to USD 100 per barrel and stocks sinking worldwide. While the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 590.2 points or 0.77 per cent to start the session at 75,444.22, the Nifty shed 176.65 points to open at 23,462.50. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 76,034.42 and the Nifty 50 at 23,639.15. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index fell 93.94 points, or 0.60 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was down by 41.91 points or 0.57 per cent, to trade at 7,343.81.
From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the gainers with Power Grid leading the pack by gaining 1.20 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Indigo, UltraTech Cement and BEL were in the red, with L&T the biggest loser, falling 2.61 per cent.
