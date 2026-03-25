Market Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 583 points, Nifty above 23,000 amid positive global cues

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued their upward momentum on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in tandem with global markets. While the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 583.56 points or 0.78 per cent to start the session at 74,652.01, the Nifty gained 152 points to open at 23,064.40. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,068.45 and the Nifty 50 at 22,912.40. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the green in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index added 166.30 points, or 1.09 per cent, in the early trading session, the BSE Smallcap Select Index was up by 71.26 points or 1.02 per cent, to trade at 7,088.90.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, and State Bank of India were among the gainers, with M&M leading the pack by gaining 1.77 per cent in the early trade. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were in the red, with HCL Tech being the biggest loser by falling 1.26 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 2,347 stocks advancing against 217 stocks declining on the NSE. 49 stocks remained unchanged.

"We believe that 22,800/73500 and 22,600/73000 will act as key support zones for traders. Above these levels, the market could continue its positive momentum towards 23,175-23,350/74500-75000. However, below 22,600/73000, sentiment could change. If the market declines below this level, traders may look to exit their long positions," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a positive start as it opened with a gain of 104 points at 23,050.50, compared to the previous close of 22,946.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their selling streak for the eighteenth straight day and offloaded equities worth Rs 8,009.56 crore on March 24, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) largely offset the outflows with purchases of Rs 5,867.15 crore.

Asian Markets Today

Asian stocks rose as oil prices plunged over the possibilities of a de-escalation of the Iran war and negotiations between the United States and Iran. The surge comes even as US stocks slipped and gave back some of their rallies from the day before. While Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1,257.72 points or 2.41 per cent to trade at 53,510. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 24.29 points or 0.08 points. South Korea's Kospi traded in the green with a gain of 92.34 points at the time of writing the report. Shanghai's SSE Composite index gained 34.21 points or 0.88 per cent.