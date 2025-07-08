Ghaziabad International Cricket Stadium: GDA speeds up process, to be managed under PPP model Notably, the negotiations for the construction of the stadium have been ongoing since 2018. However, things got stuck at the floor area ratio (FAR) component, which allows additional constructions.

Ghaziabad:

In a welcome development for cricket fans in Uttar Pradesh, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has expedited the construction of an international cricket stadium. According to a Hindustan Times report, the GDA is currently addressing issues related to the acquisition of 33 acres for the construction of the stadium. According to officials, the GDA has already begun acting as a facilitator between farmers and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for the procurement of the required land.

Where Did Things Get Stuck?

Notably, the negotiations for the construction of the stadium have been ongoing since 2018. However, things got stuck at the floor area ratio (FAR) component, which allows additional constructions. The UPCA’s demand was reportedly higher than the permissible limit.

In a statement, GDA media coordinator Rudresh Shukla said, “The GDA has held meetings with officials tasked by the UPCA. Of the 33 acres, about 96 per cent is in the possession of the UPCA. First and foremost, the entire 33 acres should be in possession to allow for land use conversion from agriculture to land use of a cricket stadium. The GDA will soon hold a meeting with farmers so that land issues can be resolved.”

GDA Will Procure Land Through Land Acquisition

“Once the land issues get resolved, the FAR issues will be looked into. It will be in accordance with the building bylaws. In case these issues do not get resolved, GDA will procure the land through land acquisition and will proceed with the development of the stadium on its own. It will be taken up on a public-private partnership basis”, Shukla added.

The stadium, which is proposed at Motri near Raj Nagar Extension, will have a seating capacity for 55,000 spectators. It would house facilities at par with international standards and is estimated to cost around Rs 450 crore.

The developments gained momentum after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Ghaziabad on June 26, during which he instructed the GDA to initiate the stadium's construction and begin its operations.