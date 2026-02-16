Advertisement
  4. Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance IPOs listing LIVE: Shares expected to make muted debut
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

IPOs Listing: Fractal’s Rs 2,834 crore IPO saw moderate demand, while Aye Finance’s Rs 1,010 crore issue received muted subscription, as per NSE data.

Fractal has scaled down the size of its IPO from the Rs 4,900 crore it had initially proposed.
Mumbai:

The shares of Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance are set to debut on the bourses on Monday, February 16. The initial public offering (IPO) of Fractal Analytics received a moderate response from investors during the three-day subscription period. According to the NSE data, the Rs 2,834 crore IPO received bids for 4,94,79,888 shares against 1,85,79,360 shares on offer. On the other hand, Aye Finance received muted demand. The public issue received bids for 4,42,21,288 shares against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer, according to the NSE data. The Rs 1,010-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 710 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by current shareholders.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its capital base, supporting future capital requirements arising from the expansion of its business and asset base. Classified as a middle-layer NBFC, Aye Finance focuses on lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), a segment that remains largely underserved by traditional banks.

 

Live updates :Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance IPOs Listing LIVE UPDATES

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Fractal scaled down IPO size

    Fractal has reduced the size of its IPO from the Rs 4,900 crore it initially proposed. The revised offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,023.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,810.4 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 2,833.9 crore.

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Fractal Analytics IPO GMP

    Fractal Analytics' unlisted shares are also expected to list at a discount. The estimated listing price for Fractal Analytics IPO at the current GMP is Rs 872. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 857-900 per share.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Aye Finance IPO GMP today

    According to Investorgain, Aye Finance's unlisted shares are expected to list at a discounted price. The estimated listing price for Aye Finance IPO at the current GMP is Rs 126. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 122-129 per share.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Aye Finance IPO Sees Muted Demand

    Aye Finance witnessed muted demand for its public issue. As per NSE data, the IPO received bids for 4,42,21,288 shares against 4,55,32,785 shares on offer.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Fractal Analytics IPO Subscription Details

    The Rs 2,834 crore IPO of Fractal Analytics received a moderate response from investors during the three-day subscription period.

