FMCG stock under Rs 200 to be in focus when market opens, here's why

Mumbai:

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company GRM Overseas will be in focus when market open on Monday, June 1, 2026 as the company has reported its earnings for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The leading rice exporter has reported strong financial growth for the financial year 2025-26. According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 74.34 crore. It was Rs 61.24 crore in the fiscal year 2025. The total income of the company hit Rs 1,805.85 crore, up 31.4 per cent compared to Rs 1,374.20 crore in FY25. Similarly, revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,769.20 crore for FY26, representing a substantial increase from Rs 1,348.19 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Quarterly results

For the fourth quarter alone, the consolidated income of the company doubled to Rs 606.79 crore from Rs 296.50 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net Profit for Q4FY26 came in at Rs 21.61 crore.

According to the company, the food segment remained the primary engine of growth, generating Rs 1,289.03 crore in revenue for FY26. This is up from Rs 1,030.22 crore in the previous fiscal year. The edible oil segment registered strong growth, with revenues surging to Rs 479.98 crore in FY26 from Rs 303.15 crore in FY25.

Warrant Conversion, Bonus Issue

The company converted 90,70,000 fully convertible share warrants allotted in August 2024 into equity shares, and there are zero outstanding warrants as of March 31, 2026.

The company also approved a 2:1 bonus issue in the year under review. It capitalised Rs 27.63 crore from its free reserves, scaling its paid-up equity share capital up to Rs 41.44 crore.

Share price of the company

The stock closed the volatile last trading session in the green at Rs 160.05, with a gain of Rs 1.25 or 0.79 per cent from the previous close of Rs 158.80. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,316.40 crore.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)