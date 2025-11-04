FMCG stock in focus as company expands operations with acquisition in Maharashtra's Kolhapur: Details This new property is located adjacent to the company's existing 5-acre MIDC land and will be used for future expansion of its nuts and food processing business.

Mumbai:

Shares of smallcap FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) company Krishival Foods Ltd are in focus today as the company, in its latest exchange filing, shared details about the expansion of its operations. For this expansion, the company has acquired industrial land in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. The move is expected to strengthen its nut and food processing business. Following this update, the stock began the trading session in the green at Rs 496.50, up from its previous close of Rs 496.05 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 497.15, representing a gain of 0.22 per cent. However, it fell to a low of Rs 493.70. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 494.30 with a fall of 0.35 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,102.05 crore.

52-week high and low

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading at Rs 499.90, compared to its previous close of Rs 495.70. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 508, hit on October 23, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 211.

Company expands operations with acquisition

In its latest exchange filing, the company stated that Krishiwal Foods Limited has acquired and taken physical possession of an industrial property located in the Halkarni Industrial Area in Kolhapur district, Maharashtra.

The property spans approximately 8,000 square meters of land and 1,770.49 square meters of built-up area. It was purchased through a SARFAESI auction conducted by Union Bank of India, and possession has been formally handed over to the company.

This new property is located adjacent to the company's existing 5-acre MIDC land and will be used for the future expansion of its nuts and food processing business.

The land spans approximately 2 acres and is located adjacent to the company's existing 5-acre MIDC land. With this purchase, Krishival Foods Limited (KFL)'s total land holdings in the Halkarni Industrial Area now stand at approximately 7 acres.