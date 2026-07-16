FMCG stock hits upper circuit post sharing updates related to it subsidiary, check share price

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed on Thursday, led by firm buying in IT stocks and hopes that the US Federal Reserve may adopt a less aggressive monetary policy stance in the coming months following softer-than-expected inflation data. Amid this, shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd. hit a 5 per cent upper circuit. The stock opened at Rs 26.50, a gain of Rs 1.15 or 4.5 per cent from the previous close of Rs 25.35 on the BSE. It gained further, hitting its 5 per cent upper price band of Rs 26.61. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 25.69 with a gain of Rs 0.34 or 1.34 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,790.91 crore.

Shares update on its subsidiary

The stock's rally follows an update from the company. In its latest exchange filing, the company announced that its technology subsidiary, Teksoft Systems, Inc., has successfully launched Ondesi.ca, an online classifieds and community marketplace specifically for the Desi (South Asian) community in Ontario, Canada.

According to the company, the platform connects people of Indian, Bangladeshi, and Sri Lankan origin living in Ontario. Here, people can easily buy and sell goods, search for jobs, find rental information, and access grocery, food, student centres, and various services and community amenities. The platform also offers opportunities to promote businesses and network with new people.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 58.79. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Stock price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 72.20, touched on November 24, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 16.21, hit on May 20, 2026. According to BSE Analytics, the scrip has gained 1,227.41 per cent in five years. While it has given a return of 409.75 per cent in three years, it has corrected 25.65 per cent in one year.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 31.18 per cent, compared to a dip of 9.15 per cent in the benchmark index.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)