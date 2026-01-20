FMCG stock hits upper circuit even as indices drop in early trade, check share price The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 28.51. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Elitecon International are in action even as stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid the persistence of foreign fund outflows and geopolitical tensions, which weighed on investors' sentiment. While the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 311.33 points to 82,934.85 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 99.5 points to 25,486. Amid this, the share price of the company hit the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 78.20. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 71.40 against the previous close of Rs 74.48 on the BSE. It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 70.76 before rebounding amid firm buying. The stock later touched the intraday high of Rs 78.20. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 12,498.67.

The stock has gained after seven days of consecutive fall and technically trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 28.51. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65, hit on August 25, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 13.37.



Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a return of 484.89 per cent in one year. However, it has corrected 23.66 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as against the dip of 2.72 per cent in the benchmark index.

FIIs continue to sell

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,262.82 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers as they bought stocks worth Rs 4,234.30 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index traded higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.