FMCG stock gains after 6 days of consecutive fall hits 5% upper circuit - Check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Elitecon International, a diversified FMCG enterprise, rebounded on Wednesday amid a sharp rally in the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. The stock opened in the red at Rs 37.46, down from the previous close of Rs 39.43 on the BSE. However, amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 30.96 times, the counter gained 5 per cent and was locked in an upper circuit. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 40.13 with a gain of Rs 0.70 or 1.78 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,414.78 crore.

The stock's rise today was driven by heavy trading volume. According to data available on the BSE, 1,02,09,072 equity shares of the company were traded at the time of writing the report.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, this stock has given investors a long-term return of 3,809 per cent over the past five years. However, the stock has gained only 12 per cent in the past year. Also, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 60.83 per cent, compared to a dip of 9.09 per cent in the benchmark index.

If we look at the monthly performance, the stock has fallen by more than 21 per cent in the last 1 month, more than 56 per cent in the last 3 months and more than 72 per cent in the last 6 months.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 422.65, and the 52-week low is Rs 32.36.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Quarterly results

The company's standalone revenue from operations for the December quarter was Rs 502.72 crore, up 939 per cent from Rs 48.40 crore in the same quarter last year (Q3FY25). Total income also increased to Rs 503.12 crore, representing a 927 per cent year-on-year increase.

However, net profit saw a limited increase, reaching Rs 95.3 million (approximately 44 per cent higher than the previous year's Rs 66.2 million (approximately 45 per cent).

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)