FMCG company approves export credit facilities from Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, check share price On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the session at Rs 31.55 and ended at Rs 31.22. In between, it touched the high of Rs 31.88 and a low of Rs 31.07.

Mumbai:

Shares of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries, a small cap company with a market cap of over Rs 1,570 crore, were in focus in today's trading session as the company has informed exchanges that the Board of Directors of the company, in a meeting held on November 1, 2025, approved the export credit limit/working capital facility from the Canara Bank and commercial card programme from HDFC Bank. The stock began the trading session in the red at Rs 30.30 on the BSE, down from its previous close of Rs 31.53. It ended the session at Rs 31.35 with a fall of Rs 01.8 or 0.57 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 49.50 and a 52-week low of Rs 27.54.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the session at Rs 31.55 and ended at Rs 31.22. In between, it touched a high of Rs 31.88 and a low of Rs 31.07.

Approval of Export Credit Limit/Working Capital Facility

In its filing, the company's board members approved the proposal to avail export credit limit and working capital facilities of approximately Rs 70 crore from Canara Bank. These facilities may include Export Packing Credit (EPC), Foreign Bills Discounting (FBD), Credit Exposure Limit (CEL), and other facilities as mutually agreed with the bank.

Approval of Commercial Card Program from HDFC Bank

The Board also approved a proposal to avail of a commercial card program from HDFC Bank, under which the bank will provide a total credit limit of Rs 1 crore in the company's name.

The company generated revenues of approximately Rs 5,133 crore in FY25, with a net profit of approximately Rs 8.77 crore. The company launched an IPO of approximately Rs 480 crore in June 2023.

ALSO READ | 8th Pay Commission: When will new salaries come into effect, how many people will benefit? Details

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)