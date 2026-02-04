Education sector stock hits upper circuit as markets rebound from day's low, check details The stock has yielded a return of 1150.77 per cent in five years and 156.67 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 15.62 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as against the drop of 1.48 per cent in the benchmark index.

Mumbai:

Shares of Ahmedabad-based education services provider Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) hit a 10 per cent upper circuit as markets recovered from the day's low on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex climbed around 750 points from the day’s low to trade at 83,867.54, up 128.41 points or 0.15 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 hovered near the 25,800 mark at 25,799.40, higher by 71.85 points or 0.28 per cent. The stock opened flat at Rs 147.85 on the BSE but later gained to touch the high of Rs 162.60, representing a gain of 9.98 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,617.86 crore.

Stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 16.18 per cent in the period. The stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 17.6 and has been highly volatile today, with an intraday volatility of 5.72 per cent. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day moving averages.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 200, hit on December 2, 2205, and a 52-week low of Rs 63.15. The stock has yielded a return of 1150.77 per cent in five years and 156.67 per cent in three years. However, the scrip has corrected 15.62 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis as against the drop of 1.48 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock market opening

Earlier, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 487.07 points to start the session at 83,252.06, and the Nifty fell 52.5 points to open at 25,675.05. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 83,739.13 and the Nifty 50 at 25,727.55. Following the global cues, Nifty IT fell 5.76 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers and bought equities worth Rs 5,236.28 crore on February 3, 2026, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 1,014.24 crore.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)