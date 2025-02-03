Dr Agarwal's Health Care allotment: Here's how to check status on BSE, Kfin Tech, know listing date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 6.78 crore equity shares.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care allotment: Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised today i.e. February 3, 2025. The mainboard issue, which was open for subscription between January 29 and January 31, received a decent response from investors and got subscribed 1/55 times on the final day of the bidding. According to information available on NSE, the Rs 3,027.26-crore public issue received bids for 8,32,18,380 shares against 5,35,26,172 shares on offer.

As per the data. the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 4.64 times and the category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 41 per cent subscription. On the other hand, the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 40 per cent.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care allotment: How to check status on BSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSE or click on the direct link - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx



Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO in this case.)

Step 4: Now, you need to provide details like application number or PAN details to proceed further



Step 5: Click 'submit'.



The status of your Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care allotment: Check Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Log in at the Kfin Technologies website or click on this - kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Step 2: Select - Dr Agarwal's Health Care.

Step 3: Now provide details like PAN or application no.

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option.

The status of Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO application status will appear on the screen.

Dr Agarwal's Health Care: Expected listing date

Shares of Dr Agarwal's Health Care are expected to be listed on the NSE and BSE on February 5. The price band of the IPO was Rs 382-402 per share. The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 6.78 crore equity shares worth Rs 2,727.