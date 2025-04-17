Dividend: This company likely to reward its investors soon - Check details The board is also expected to explore and evaluate potential business expansion in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mumbai:

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading Ltd has informed exchanges that its board of directors will soon meet to consider a dividend for its shareholders. According to the information shared, the company's board is scheduled to meet on May 6, 2025.

"To consider the recommendation/declaration of a dividend of up to 50 per cent on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders, wherever applicable," the filing reads.

The board is also expected to explore and evaluate potential business expansion in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through strategic entry into commercial real estate development projects.

"To explore and evaluate potential business expansion in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai (UAE) through strategic entry into commercial real estate development projects, subject to due diligence and business feasibility report, aligned with the Company’s future growth and diversification strategy," the company said.

Sharanam Infraproject & Trading in March 2025 had announced that it is diversifying into the high-growth Organic Farming sector as part of its strategic expansion and sustainability initiatives.

The company has already deployed Rs 24.71 crore, which constitutes over 50 per cent of its current market capitalisation. "This investment is being channeled through Tirupati Corporation, the company’s strategic partner for executing its organic agriculture operations. With India’s organic food industry expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent through 2030, SIPTL’s can be observed," the company said.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday dragged down by IT stocks after Wipro warned of a weak quarter ahead amid global uncertainties.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 362 points to 76,682.29 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down by 129.75 points to 23,307.45.

From the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Titan were among the biggest laggards.