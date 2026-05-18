Dividend stocks this week: From ITC Hotels to Power Grid, these shares to trade ex-date, check amount

Mumbai:

Indian benchmark indices are likely to start the trading session on a cautious to bearish note amid weak global cues due to rising geopolitical uncertainty, which has kept sentiment under pressure. As volatility remains elevated, there is an opportunity for investors to earn fixed income from their share market investments, as several stocks are set to trade ex-date for dividends, stock splits, and share buybacks. However, investors must keep in mind that they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date in order to be eligible for the corporate actions. Here, we are going to tell you about shares set to trade ex-date between May 19 and May 22. Among the stocks that will be in focus are heavyweights like engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T), fast-moving consumer electricals major Havells India and ITC Hotels.

Shares buybacks by three companies

Corporate action this week goes beyond dividends as several companies have announced buybacks. With buyback, these companies are expected to improve capital efficiency and return surplus to shareholders. The companies that have announced buybacks are:

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

CMS Info Systems Ltd

Welspun Living Ltd

Stock split this week

Gautam Exim Ltd has announced a 1:2 stock split to improve retail liquidity. For this, the company has fixed May 22, 2026, as the record date. The move will break the company's existing face value from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per share.

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date Man Infraconstruction Ltd 19 May 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7200 19 May 2026 Alicon Castalloy Ltd 19 May 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 19 May 2026 Atishay Ltd 19 May 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 19 May 2026 Metropolis Healthcare Ltd 19 May 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 19 May 2026 Integra Essentia Ltd 20 May 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 20 May 2026 Garware Technical Fibres Ltd 20 May 2026 Buy Back of Shares 20 May 2026 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd 20 May 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 11.7000 20 May 2026 IRB InvIT Fund 20 May 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 20 May 2026 POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust 20 May 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 20 May 2026 GM Breweries Ltd 21 May 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000 21 May 2026 ITC Hotels Ltd 21 May 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 21 May 2026 Capital Infra Trus 22 May 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 22 May 2026 CMS Info Systems Ltd 22 May 2026 Buy Back of Shares 22 May 2026 Gautam Exim Ltd 22 May 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- 22 May 2026 Havells India Ltd 22 May 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 24 May 2026 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd 22 May 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000 22 May 2026 Jindal Saw Ltd 22 May 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 22 May 2026 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd 22 May 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 22 May 2026 Larsen & Toubro Ltd 22 May 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 38.0000 22 May 2026 L&T Finance Ltd 22 May 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500 22 May 2026 L&T Technology Services Ltd 22 May 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 40.0000 22 May 2026 Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd-$ 22 May 2026 Final Dividend 22 May 2026 Sula Vineyards Ltd 22 May 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 22 May 2026 Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd 22 May 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 22 May 2026 Welspun Living Ltd 22 May 2026 Buy Back of Shares 22 May 2026 Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd 22 May 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 22 May 2026

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)