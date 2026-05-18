Dividend stocks this week: From ITC Hotels to Power Grid, these shares to trade ex-date, check amount

Indian benchmark indices are likely to start the trading session on a cautious to bearish note amid weak global cues due to rising geopolitical uncertainty, which has kept sentiment under pressure. As volatility remains elevated, there is an opportunity for investors to earn fixed income from their share market investments, as several stocks are set to trade ex-date for dividends, stock splits, and share buybacks. However, investors must keep in mind that they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date in order to be eligible for the corporate actions. Here, we are going to tell you about shares set to trade ex-date between May 19 and May 22. Among the stocks that will be in focus are heavyweights like engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T), fast-moving consumer electricals major Havells India and ITC Hotels.
Shares buybacks by three companies
Corporate action this week goes beyond dividends as several companies have announced buybacks. With buyback, these companies are expected to improve capital efficiency and return surplus to shareholders. The companies that have announced buybacks are:
- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
- CMS Info Systems Ltd
- Welspun Living Ltd
Stock split this week
Gautam Exim Ltd has announced a 1:2 stock split to improve retail liquidity. For this, the company has fixed May 22, 2026, as the record date. The move will break the company's existing face value from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per share.
|Security Name
|Ex Date
|Purpose
|Record Date
|Man Infraconstruction Ltd
|19 May 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7200
|19 May 2026
|Alicon Castalloy Ltd
|19 May 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|19 May 2026
|Atishay Ltd
|19 May 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|19 May 2026
|Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
|19 May 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|19 May 2026
|Integra Essentia Ltd
|20 May 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|20 May 2026
|Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
|20 May 2026
|Buy Back of Shares
|20 May 2026
|Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
|20 May 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 11.7000
|20 May 2026
|IRB InvIT Fund
|20 May 2026
|Income Distribution (InvIT)
|20 May 2026
|POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust
|20 May 2026
|Income Distribution (InvIT)
|20 May 2026
|GM Breweries Ltd
|21 May 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000
|21 May 2026
|ITC Hotels Ltd
|21 May 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|21 May 2026
|Capital Infra Trus
|22 May 2026
|Income Distribution (InvIT)
|22 May 2026
|CMS Info Systems Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Buy Back of Shares
|22 May 2026
|Gautam Exim Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-
|22 May 2026
|Havells India Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|24 May 2026
|Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
|22 May 2026
|Jindal Saw Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|22 May 2026
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|22 May 2026
|Larsen & Toubro Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 38.0000
|22 May 2026
|L&T Finance Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500
|22 May 2026
|L&T Technology Services Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 40.0000
|22 May 2026
|Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd-$
|22 May 2026
|Final Dividend
|22 May 2026
|Sula Vineyards Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|22 May 2026
|Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000
|22 May 2026
|Welspun Living Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Buy Back of Shares
|22 May 2026
|Workmates Core2Cloud Solution Ltd
|22 May 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|22 May 2026
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)