Dividend Stocks: Shares of Angel One, ICICIAMC to trade ex-date soon, check dividend amount, record date ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, which made its market debut in December, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 14.85.

Shares of domestic brokerage Angel One and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company are in focus as they are set to trade ex-date for the interim dividend soon. At the time of writing the report, shares of Angle One Ltd were trading at Rs 2,642.85 with a dip of 1.90 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 24,001.74 crore. Similarly, the stock of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company traded in the red amid sell-off in the benchmark indices. It was trading at Rs 654 with a dip of 1.06 per cent or Rs 7 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 94,690.50.

Angel One dividend amount

The domestic company, which has interests across the financial services landscape, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 23 for its investors. Earlier, to this, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 26 and had fixed May 30, 2026, as the ex-date.

Angel One's dividend record date

The company has fixed January 21, 2026 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. According to the information available, the shares will also trade ex-date on January 21, 2026.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company dividend amount

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, which made its market debut in December, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 14.85. Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd were listed with a premium of over 20 per cent against the issue price of Rs 2,165. The stock made its debut at Rs 2,606.20, registering a premium of 20.37 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it surged 22.95 per cent to Rs 2,662.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company dividend record date

The company has fixed January 21, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. The ex-date for this corporate action is also January 21, 2026.

A record date is important as it help the company to determine the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

