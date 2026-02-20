NBCC to Angel One: These shares to trade ex-date next week, check dividend amount and other details

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed sharply lower in last trading session amid heavy selling pressure. The Nifty fell 365 points or 1.41 per cent to 25,454.35, while the Sensex declined by 1,236.11 points or 1.48 per cent to settle at 82,498.14. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned sellers and offloaded equities worth Rs 880.49 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) too sold equities worth Rs 596.28 crore. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors to earn some additional profit from their investment as stocks of several companies are set to trade ex-date for dividend. Investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date next week.

Among the companies whose shares will trade ex-date next week are PI Industries, AK Capital Services, Hilton Metal Forging, Padam Cotton Yarns, Steelco Gujarat, Fynx Capital, NBCC (India) Ltd, Angel One Ltd, Stratmont Industries, and others.

Apart from dividends, there are companies that will trade ex-date for stock split and bonus issue. The companies are Infobeans Technologies, Fynx Capital and Angel One.

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date PI Industries Ltd 23 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 23 Feb 2026 AK Capital Services Ltd 24 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 22.0000 24 Feb 2026 Hilton Metal Forging Ltd 24 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 24 Feb 2026 Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd 24 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 24 Feb 2026 Steelco Gujarat Ltd 24 Feb 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 24 Feb 2026 Fynx Capital Ltd 25 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- 25 Feb 2026 NBCC (India) Ltd 25 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1200 25 Feb 2026 Angel One Ltd 26 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- 26 Feb 2026 Stratmont Industries Ltd 26 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 26 Feb 2026 Infobeans Technologies Ltd 27 Feb 2026 Bonus issue 3:1 27 Feb 2026 Spice Islands Industries Ltd 27 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 27 Feb 2026

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)