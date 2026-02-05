PSU stocks REC, NTPC among stocks to trade ex-dividend soon, last chance to buy: Check full list and amount

Indian equity benchmark indices ended the session on February 4, 2026, on a volatile yet positive note. While the BSE Sensex gained 78.56 points or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 83,817.69, the Nifty 50 gained 48.45 points or 0.19 per cent, to end at 25,776. Amid this, investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can help them earn some additional profit from their investment. There are several companies that announce dividend payout for their shareholders on a regular basis. However, investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date for dividends on February 6, 2025. This means that today is the last day for investors to buy these stocks in order to be eligible for corporate actions.
Shares that will trade ex-date today
Meanwhile, shares of Gail, Dr Lal PathLabs, Moil, Nexus Select, Procter & Gable Hygiene and Health Care, PVV Infra, Wheels India, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are among stocks that will trade ex-date today for the interim dividend.
List of stocks that will trade ex-date on February 5
Here's the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date on February 6, 2025. This means today is the last day for investors to buy these stocks. Check the amount of the interim dividend announced by these companies. Among the companies that have announced dividends, Accelya Solutions India is the one that has declared the highest interim dividend at Rs 45 per share.
Apart from dividends, there is a company that will trade ex-date for a stock split. The company is Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd, which has announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:1.
|Security Name
|Ex Date
|Purpose
|Record Date
|Accelya Solutions India Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 45.0000
|06 Feb 2026
|ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|06 Feb 2026
|Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|07 Feb 2026
|B2B Software Technologies Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|07 Feb 2026
|Clean Science and Technology Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|06 Feb 2026
|Control Print Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|06 Feb 2026
|Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Spin Off
|06 Feb 2026
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.1500
|07 Feb 2026
|Indus Infra Trust
|06 Feb 2026
|Income Distribution (InvIT)
|06 Feb 2026
|Insecticides (India) Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|06 Feb 2026
|Manappuram Finance Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|06 Feb 2026
|Manba Finance Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
|06 Feb 2026
|National Aluminium Company Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
|06 Feb 2026
|Nestle India Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000
|06 Feb 2026
|NTPC Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500
|06 Feb 2026
|Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
|06 Feb 2026
|Quess Corp Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|06 Feb 2026
|REC Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.6000
|06 Feb 2026
|Sharda Cropchem Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|06 Feb 2026
|Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|06 Feb 2026
|SIS Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000
|06 Feb 2026
|SMC Global Securities Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
|06 Feb 2026
|Steelcast Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.4500
|06 Feb 2026
|Sundaram Finance Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 16.0000
|06 Feb 2026
|TCI Express Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000
|07 Feb 2026
|Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|06 Feb 2026
|Veedol Corporation Ltd
|06 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 14.0000
|06 Feb 2026
(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)