PSU stocks REC, NTPC among stocks to trade ex-dividend soon, last chance to buy: Check full list and amount Apart from dividends, there is a company that will trade ex-date for a stock split. The company is Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd, which has announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:1.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices ended the session on February 4, 2026, on a volatile yet positive note. While the BSE Sensex gained 78.56 points or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 83,817.69, the Nifty 50 gained 48.45 points or 0.19 per cent, to end at 25,776. Amid this, investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can help them earn some additional profit from their investment. There are several companies that announce dividend payout for their shareholders on a regular basis. However, investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date for dividends on February 6, 2025. This means that today is the last day for investors to buy these stocks in order to be eligible for corporate actions.

Shares that will trade ex-date today

Meanwhile, shares of Gail, Dr Lal PathLabs, Moil, Nexus Select, Procter & Gable Hygiene and Health Care, PVV Infra, Wheels India, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are among stocks that will trade ex-date today for the interim dividend.

List of stocks that will trade ex-date on February 5

Here's the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date on February 6, 2025. This means today is the last day for investors to buy these stocks. Check the amount of the interim dividend announced by these companies. Among the companies that have announced dividends, Accelya Solutions India is the one that has declared the highest interim dividend at Rs 45 per share.

Apart from dividends, there is a company that will trade ex-date for a stock split. The company is Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd, which has announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:1.

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date Accelya Solutions India Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 45.0000 06 Feb 2026 ACME Solar Holdings Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 06 Feb 2026 Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 07 Feb 2026 B2B Software Technologies Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 07 Feb 2026 Clean Science and Technology Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 06 Feb 2026 Control Print Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 06 Feb 2026 Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Spin Off 06 Feb 2026 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.1500 07 Feb 2026 Indus Infra Trust 06 Feb 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 06 Feb 2026 Insecticides (India) Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 06 Feb 2026 Manappuram Finance Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 06 Feb 2026 Manba Finance Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 06 Feb 2026 National Aluminium Company Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 06 Feb 2026 Nestle India Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 06 Feb 2026 NTPC Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500 06 Feb 2026 Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- 06 Feb 2026 Quess Corp Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 06 Feb 2026 REC Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.6000 06 Feb 2026 Sharda Cropchem Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 06 Feb 2026 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 06 Feb 2026 SIS Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 06 Feb 2026 SMC Global Securities Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 06 Feb 2026 Steelcast Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.4500 06 Feb 2026 Sundaram Finance Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 16.0000 06 Feb 2026 TCI Express Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 07 Feb 2026 Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 06 Feb 2026 Veedol Corporation Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 14.0000 06 Feb 2026

ALSO READ | FD Rates: Banks offering up to 7.75% interest on 3-year deposits for senior citizens

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)