  PSU stocks REC, NTPC among stocks to trade ex-dividend soon, last chance to buy: Check full list and amount

PSU stocks REC, NTPC among stocks to trade ex-dividend soon, last chance to buy: Check full list and amount

Apart from dividends, there is a company that will trade ex-date for a stock split. The company is Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd, which has announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:1.

Dividend stocks in focus.
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices ended the session on February 4, 2026, on a volatile yet positive note. While the BSE Sensex gained 78.56 points or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 83,817.69, the Nifty 50 gained 48.45 points or 0.19 per cent, to end at 25,776. Amid this, investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can help them earn some additional profit from their investment. There are several companies that announce dividend payout for their shareholders on a regular basis. However, investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date for dividends on February 6, 2025. This means that today is the last day for investors to buy these stocks in order to be eligible for corporate actions. 

Shares that will trade ex-date today

Meanwhile, shares of Gail, Dr Lal PathLabs, Moil, Nexus Select, Procter & Gable Hygiene and Health Care, PVV Infra, Wheels India, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are among stocks that will trade ex-date today for the interim dividend. 

List of stocks that will trade ex-date on February 5

Here's the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date on February 6, 2025. This means today is the last day for investors to buy these stocks. Check the amount of the interim dividend announced by these companies. Among the companies that have announced dividends, Accelya Solutions India is the one that has declared the highest interim dividend at Rs 45 per share. 

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date
Accelya Solutions India Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 45.0000 06 Feb 2026
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 06 Feb 2026
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 07 Feb 2026
B2B Software Technologies Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 07 Feb 2026
Clean Science and Technology Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 06 Feb 2026
Control Print Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 06 Feb 2026
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Spin Off 06 Feb 2026
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.1500 07 Feb 2026
Indus Infra Trust 06 Feb 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 06 Feb 2026
Insecticides (India) Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 06 Feb 2026
Manappuram Finance Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 06 Feb 2026
Manba Finance Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500 06 Feb 2026
National Aluminium Company Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000 06 Feb 2026
Nestle India Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 06 Feb 2026
NTPC Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500 06 Feb 2026
Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/- 06 Feb 2026
Quess Corp Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 06 Feb 2026
REC Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.6000 06 Feb 2026
Sharda Cropchem Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 06 Feb 2026
Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 06 Feb 2026
SIS Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 06 Feb 2026
SMC Global Securities Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 06 Feb 2026
Steelcast Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.4500 06 Feb 2026
Sundaram Finance Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 16.0000 06 Feb 2026
TCI Express Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 07 Feb 2026
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 06 Feb 2026
Veedol Corporation Ltd 06 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 14.0000 06 Feb 2026

 

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)

