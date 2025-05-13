From SBI to BEML: These PSU stocks, others to trade ex-dividend this week - Check full list Dividend Stocks List: PSU bank SBI (State Bank of India) has rewarded its investors with a final dividend of Rs 15.90, and shares of the firm will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025.

Mumbai: Dividend Stocks List: Several companies have announced their quarterly result and, along with it, have reward their investors with dividends. Among these companies are PSUs like BEML and State Bank of India (SBI). Shares of all these companies will trade ex-date this week. Do you own any of these stocks? Check here. Godrej Consumer Products: The stock will trade ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 5 on May 13, 2025.

The stock will trade ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 5 on May 13, 2025. IFGL Refractories: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 and has fixed May 13, 2025, as the record date. The shares will trade ex-dividend today.

The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 and has fixed May 13, 2025, as the record date. The shares will trade ex-dividend today. Foseco India: The stock will trade ex-date today for a final dividend of Rs 25.

The stock will trade ex-date today for a final dividend of Rs 25. R Systems International: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 6, and shares will trade ex-date on May 14.

The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 6, and shares will trade ex-date on May 14. BEML: The shares of this PSU will trade ex-date on May 15 for an interim dividend of Rs 15.

The shares of this PSU will trade ex-date on May 15 for an interim dividend of Rs 15. Great Eastern Shipping Company: It has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.4 and shares will trade ex-date May 15, 2025.

It has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.4 and shares will trade ex-date May 15, 2025. Manappuram Finance: The company's shares will trade ex-date on May 15, 2025, for an interim dividend of Rs 0.50.

The company's shares will trade ex-date on May 15, 2025, for an interim dividend of Rs 0.50. Advanced Enzyme Technologies: The company has not announced the amount of its interim dividend but has fixed May 17, 2025, as the record date, and shares will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025.

The company has not announced the amount of its interim dividend but has fixed May 17, 2025, as the record date, and shares will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025. Authum Investment & Infrastructure: The shares of the company will trade ex-date on May 16 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.50.

The shares of the company will trade ex-date on May 16 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.50. Alicon Castalloy: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 and has fixed May 17, 2025, as the record date. Shares will trade ex-dividend on May 16, 2025.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 and has fixed May 17, 2025, as the record date. Shares will trade ex-dividend on May 16, 2025. Aptech: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 and shares will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025.

The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 and shares will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025. Indian Energy Exchange: The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.5 and shares will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025.

The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.5 and shares will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025. State Bank of India: The PSU bank has rewarded its investors with a final dividend of Rs 15.90 and shares of the firm will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025.

The PSU bank has rewarded its investors with a final dividend of Rs 15.90 and shares of the firm will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025. Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems: Shares of the company will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.10.

Shares of the company will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.10. Kewal Kiran Clothing: The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2. According to information available on BSE, shares will trade ex-date on May 16, 2025.