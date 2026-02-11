Rs 110 dividend: From Procter & Gamble Health to Gateway Distriparks, these stocks to trade ex-date soon Among the companies that have announced dividends are Gateway Distriparks, Goldiam International, Procter & Gamble Health, POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment, Repco Home Finance and others.

Mumbai:

Indian equity benchmark indices ended the last trading session with modest gains amid a lack of strong directional momentum. The Sensex closed higher by 208.17 points at 84,273.92, while the Nifty 50 added 67.85 points to settle at 25,935.15. Amid this, investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can help them earn some additional profit from their investment. There are several companies that announce dividend payout for their shareholders on a regular basis. However, investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date soon.

List of stocks that will trade ex-date tomorrow, i.e. on February 12, 2026

Among the companies that have announced dividends are Gateway Distriparks, Goldiam International, Procter & Gamble Health, POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment, Repco Home Finance and others.

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date Gateway Distriparks Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Special Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 12 Feb 2026 Gateway Distriparks Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500 12 Feb 2026 Goldiam International Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500 12 Feb 2026 Procter & Gamble Health Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 110.0000 12 Feb 2026 Procter & Gamble Health Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Special Dividend - Rs. - 50.0000 12 Feb 2026 POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust 12 Feb 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 12 Feb 2026 Repco Home Finance Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 12 Feb 2026 Snowman Logistics Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 12 Feb 2026 Star Cement Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 12 Feb 2026 Sun TV Network Ltd 12 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 12 Feb 2026

Shares that will trade ex-date today, i.e. on February 11, 2026

Meanwhile, ASM Technologies, Austere Systems, Hero MotoCorp, FDC, Rail Vikas Nigam, and UNO Minda are among the stocks that will trade ex-date today for the interim dividend.

ALSO READ | EPFO update: New app to allow withdrawal through UPI - All you need to know

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)