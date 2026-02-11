Rs 110 dividend: From Procter & Gamble Health to Gateway Distriparks, these stocks to trade ex-date soon

Indian equity benchmark indices ended the last trading session with modest gains amid a lack of strong directional momentum. The Sensex closed higher by 208.17 points at 84,273.92, while the Nifty 50 added 67.85 points to settle at 25,935.15. Amid this, investors are always on the lookout for stocks that can help them earn some additional profit from their investment. There are several companies that announce dividend payout for their shareholders on a regular basis. However, investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date soon.
List of stocks that will trade ex-date tomorrow, i.e. on February 12, 2026
Among the companies that have announced dividends are Gateway Distriparks, Goldiam International, Procter & Gamble Health, POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment, Repco Home Finance and others.
|Security Name
|Ex Date
|Purpose
|Record Date
|Gateway Distriparks Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Special Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
|12 Feb 2026
|Gateway Distriparks Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500
|12 Feb 2026
|Goldiam International Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500
|12 Feb 2026
|Procter & Gamble Health Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 110.0000
|12 Feb 2026
|Procter & Gamble Health Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Special Dividend - Rs. - 50.0000
|12 Feb 2026
|POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust
|12 Feb 2026
|Income Distribution (InvIT)
|12 Feb 2026
|Repco Home Finance Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|12 Feb 2026
|Snowman Logistics Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|12 Feb 2026
|Star Cement Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|12 Feb 2026
|Sun TV Network Ltd
|12 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|12 Feb 2026
Shares that will trade ex-date today, i.e. on February 11, 2026
Meanwhile, ASM Technologies, Austere Systems, Hero MotoCorp, FDC, Rail Vikas Nigam, and UNO Minda are among the stocks that will trade ex-date today for the interim dividend.
