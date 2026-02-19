IRCTC to Alkem Laboratories: These shares to trade ex-date soon, check dividend amount and other details

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the session on a firm note, driven by last-hour buying in bank, metal and FMCG shares. The Nifty ended 93.95 points higher at 25,819.35, while the Sensex was up by 283.29 points at 83,734.25. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,154.34 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 440.34 crore. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors to earn some additional profit from their investment as stocks of several companies are set to trade ex-date for dividends. Investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. This means today is the last day for them to be eligible for the corporate action. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date on February 20, 2026.
List of stocks that will trade ex-date tomorrow, i.e. on February 18, 2026
Among the companies whose shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for dividends are Alkem Laboratories, India Nippon Electricals, IRCTC, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Senco Gold, Wonder Electricals and others.
Apart from dividends, there is a company that will trade ex-date for a stock split. The company is Titan Biotech. The company has announced a split in the ratio of 5:1.
|Stock Name
|Ex Date
|Purpose
|Record Date
|Alkem Laboratories Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 43.0000
|20 Feb 2026
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 17.0000
|20 Feb 2026
|Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0100
|20 Feb 2026
|Cantabil Retail India Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500
|20 Feb 2026
|DCW Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|20 Feb 2026
|Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20 Feb 2026
|Devika Proteins Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Resolution Plan -Suspension
|20 Feb 2026
|Firstsource Solutions Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000
|20 Feb 2026
|India Nippon Electricals Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 15.5000
|20 Feb 2026
|Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|20 Feb 2026
|Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|20 Feb 2026
|KSE Ltd-$
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|21 Feb 2026
|Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|20 Feb 2026
|Info Edge (India) Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.4000
|20 Feb 2026
|NCL Industries Ltd-$
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|21 Feb 2026
|Nirlon Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000
|20 Feb 2026
|Panchsheel Organics Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000
|20 Feb 2026
|Power Finance Corporation Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|20 Feb 2026
|PTC India Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|20 Feb 2026
|QGO Finance Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500
|20 Feb 2026
|RACL Geartech Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|20 Feb 2026
|Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|20 Feb 2026
|Senco Gold Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500
|20 Feb 2026
|Standard Industries Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5500
|20 Feb 2026
|SJVN Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.1500
|20 Feb 2026
|Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd-$
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|20 Feb 2026
|Titan Biotech Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
|20 Feb 2026
|United Drilling Tools Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
|20 Feb 2026
|Wonder Electricals Ltd
|20 Feb 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|20 Feb 2026
ALSO READ | EPFO likely to keep PF interest rate unchanged at 8.25% for FY26: Here's what it means for subscribers
(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)