IRCTC to Alkem Laboratories: These shares to trade ex-date soon, check dividend amount and other details

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the session on a firm note, driven by last-hour buying in bank, metal and FMCG shares. The Nifty ended 93.95 points higher at 25,819.35, while the Sensex was up by 283.29 points at 83,734.25. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,154.34 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 440.34 crore. Amid this volatility, there is an opportunity for investors to earn some additional profit from their investment as stocks of several companies are set to trade ex-date for dividends. Investors must note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, they must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. This means today is the last day for them to be eligible for the corporate action. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date on February 20, 2026.

List of stocks that will trade ex-date tomorrow, i.e. on February 18, 2026

Among the companies whose shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for dividends are Alkem Laboratories, India Nippon Electricals, IRCTC, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Senco Gold, Wonder Electricals and others.

Apart from dividends, there is a company that will trade ex-date for a stock split. The company is Titan Biotech. The company has announced a split in the ratio of 5:1.

Stock Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date Alkem Laboratories Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 43.0000 20 Feb 2026 The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 17.0000 20 Feb 2026 Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.0100 20 Feb 2026 Cantabil Retail India Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500 20 Feb 2026 DCW Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 20 Feb 2026 Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 20 Feb 2026 Devika Proteins Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Resolution Plan -Suspension 20 Feb 2026 Firstsource Solutions Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000 20 Feb 2026 India Nippon Electricals Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 15.5000 20 Feb 2026 Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 20 Feb 2026 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 20 Feb 2026 KSE Ltd-$ 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 21 Feb 2026 Mobavenue AI Tech Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 20 Feb 2026 Info Edge (India) Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.4000 20 Feb 2026 NCL Industries Ltd-$ 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 21 Feb 2026 Nirlon Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 15.0000 20 Feb 2026 Panchsheel Organics Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.8000 20 Feb 2026 Power Finance Corporation Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 20 Feb 2026 PTC India Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 20 Feb 2026 QGO Finance Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500 20 Feb 2026 RACL Geartech Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 20 Feb 2026 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 20 Feb 2026 Senco Gold Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500 20 Feb 2026 Standard Industries Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5500 20 Feb 2026 SJVN Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.1500 20 Feb 2026 Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd-$ 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 20 Feb 2026 Titan Biotech Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 20 Feb 2026 United Drilling Tools Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 20 Feb 2026 Wonder Electricals Ltd 20 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 20 Feb 2026

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)