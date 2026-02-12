From MRF to Hindustan Copper: These stocks to trade ex-date soon, check amount and record date Several stocks including BEML, MRF, Mazagon Dock, and Axita Cotton are set to trade ex-date for dividends and bonus issues on February 12 and 13, 2026. Investors must hold shares on or before the ex-date to be eligible.

Indian equity markets ended the volatile session on February 11, 2026, on a flat note. At the close on Wednesday, the Sensex slipped 40.28 points or 0.05 per cent to 84,233.64, while the Nifty gained 18.70 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 25,953.85. While markets remained volatile, there is an opportunity for investors to earn some additional profit from their investment as stocks of several companies are set to trade ex-date for dividend. However, it is important to note that in order to be eligible for the corporate actions, one must hold these shares on or before the ex-date. This means today is the last day for them to be eligible for the corporate action. Here we are going to tell you about shares that are set to trade ex-date soon.

List of stocks that will trade ex-date tomorrow, i.e. on February 13

Among the companies whose shares will trade ex-date today for dividends are BEML, Hindsutan Copper, MRF, NMDC, Sreeleathers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mahanagar Gas, Minda Corporation and others.

Apart from dividends, there are companies that will trade ex-date for bonus issue. The companies are Axita Cotton and Delphi World Money.

Stock Ex Date Purpose Record Date Axita Cotton Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Bonus issue 1:10 13 Feb 2026 BEML Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 13 Feb 2026 BLS International Services Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 13 Feb 2026 BLS E-Services Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 13 Feb 2026 Delphi World Money Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Bonus issue 2:1 14 Feb 2026 Delphi World Money Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 14 Feb 2026 Dynamatic Technologies Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 13 Feb 2026 Esab India Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 14 Feb 2026 Gothi Plascon India Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 13 Feb 2026 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 21.0000 13 Feb 2026 HBL Engineering Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 13 Feb 2026 Hindustan Copper Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 13 Feb 2026 K.P.R. Mill Limited 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 13 Feb 2026 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 7.5000 13 Feb 2026 Mahanagar Gas Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 13 Feb 2026 Minda Corporation Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000 13 Feb 2026 MRF Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 13 Feb 2026 NMDC Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 13 Feb 2026 NRB Bearings Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.2000 13 Feb 2026 Route Mobile Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 13 Feb 2026 Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 13 Feb 2026 S H Kelkar and Company Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 13 Feb 2026 Sonata Software Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 13 Feb 2026 SP Capital Financing Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend 14 Feb 2026 Sreeleathers Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 13 Feb 2026 Suprajit Engineering Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 13 Feb 2026 United Van Der Horst Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 13 Feb 2026 VRL Logistics Ltd 13 Feb 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 13 Feb 2026

List of stocks that will trade ex-date today, i.e. on February 12

Meanwhile, there are stocks that will trade ex-date today. Among these are Gateway Distriparks, Procter & Gamble Health, Repco Home Finance, Snowman Logistics, Star Cement, and Powergrid Infrastructure Investment.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)