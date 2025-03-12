145 per cent dividend stock: Check record date and other details Rs 14.50 Dividend Stock: The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 6,000, and the 52-week low is Rs 3,016.95. The market cap of the company is Rs 8,901.05 crore.

Rs 14.50 Dividend Stock: Vesuvius India Ltd, a part of the UK-based refractory maker Vesuvius Group, has announced a whopping dividend payment of 145 per cent or Rs 14.50 per equity share for the financial year that ended December 31, 2024.

"...a dividend of Rs. 14.50 (Rupees Fourteen and Fifty Paise only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, subject to

the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," the company said in an exchange filing.

Vesuvius India Ltd is the producer and marketer of ceramic systems which control, protect and monitor liquid steel in the continuous casting process.

Rs 14.50 Dividend: Record Date

The company has announced the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. According to information shared with exchanges, the record date has been fixed as May 1, 2025.

"Fixed Thursday, May 1, 2025, as the Record Date for determining those members who shall be entitled to receive dividend," the company said in filing.

Rs 14.50 Dividend: Payment Date

Sharing details about the payment date of the dividend, which is subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2025, the company said that the amount will be paid after thereafter.

Vesuvius India Stock Split

Apart from the dividend, the company has also shared information related to the stock split. Vesuvius India will split one equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Vesuvius India Share Price

Meanwhile, the counter started today's session slightly lower at Rs 4,500.25 against the previous close of Rs 4500.45 on the BSE. Last seen, it was trading at 4,385.60 - a fall of 2.55 per cent. During this time, the stock touched a high of 4,507 and a low of Rs 4,385.60.

The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 6,000, and the 52-week low is Rs 3,016.95. The market cap of the company is Rs 8,901.05 crore.