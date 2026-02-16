Dividend Stock: Speciality retail stock announces 3rd interim dividend, check amount and record date

Mumbai:

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd has informed exchanges that its board has approved the third interim dividend for FY26. In its regulatory filing, the company stated that the board has declared an interim dividend of 1 per cent, which translates to Rs 0.01 per equity share of face value Rs 1. The company has fixed February 20, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the interim dividend.

Q3FY26 Financial Performance

For the December quarter (Q3FY26), the company reported operating income of Rs 174.54 crore, significantly higher than Rs 126.80 crore in the same quarter last year. In the September quarter, revenue stood at Rs 134.33 crore.

Operating EBITDA was Rs 73.6 million, compared to Rs 53.4 million in the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA margin improved slightly to 4.3 per cent from 4.2 per cent earlier.

Net profit for the December 2025 quarter stood at Rs 4.90 crore, marking a 37 per cent increase from Rs 3.58 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Share price today

Shares of the company opened in green today even as the stock market declined in early trade. The counter began the trading session at Rs 22.39 against the previous close of Rs 21.67 on the BSE. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 24.25, representing a gain of 11.91 per cent, and a low of Rs 22. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 43.97. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained 249.25 per cent in five years and 31.81 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 9.43 per cent in two years and 2.59 per cent in one year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)