Big relief coming! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway traffic to drop further as new alternate route opens this August It is estimated that over 50,000 vehicles will use this road, significantly easing traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

New Delhi:

The traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway is likely to ease as the road being built above the Dwarka Expressway tunnel from near Yashobhoomi to Mahipalpur is slated to be fully operational from next month. The only work that remains to be done is to connect this road to the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway at Mahipalpur, which is likely to be completed in August.

1.5 lakh vehicles will pass through this route

Once the road gets connected, it will be 100 per cent usable. It is estimated that on an average more than 1.5 lakh vehicles will pass through this route every day. The direct impact of the new project will be visible on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

The route, connecting Dwarka Expressway to the airport, is already operational. On average, more than one lakh vehicles pass through the tunnel built from Yashobhoomi to near the airport every day. Currently, one can go directly from Dwarka Expressway towards the airport and to Gurugram on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

In order to go towards Dhaula Kuan, vehicles from Dwarka Expressway can directly reach Delhi-Gurugram Expressway at Mahipalpur. For this, the construction of a six-lane road above the tunnel is in its final stage.

Congestion to reduce significantly

There is also a two-lane service lane on both sides. Vehicles are moving on the under-construction road, but at times, the traffic pressure increases heavily. Due to this reason, most of the drivers do not like to use this road. After the construction work is completed, the road will be used 100 per cent.

It is estimated that over 50,000 vehicles will use this road, significantly easing traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. Approximately 80 per cent of the vehicles expected to travel on the Dwarka Expressway are the same ones that previously used the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

According to experts, if a tunnel is constructed from Mahipalpur to the airport from the Gurugram side, the congestion witnessed from the Sirhaul border to Mahipalpur might reduce considerably.