Defence stock in focus as company post 70% YoY increase in consolidated revenue: Check details

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL), which offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, defence, among others, are in focus as the company has announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. The company has a 70 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated revenue in the quarter under consideration, reaching Rs 252.2 crore compared to Rs 148.4 crore in the same period last year. Following this, the stock opened in green at Rs 253.60 against the previous close of Rs 250.15 on the BSE. Later, it touched a high of Rs 256, representing a gain of 2.34 per cent. However, it later dipped amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 243.25, a fall of 2.76 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 244.60 with a fall of 2.22 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 8,668.42.

Quarterly results

The company's net profit has risen 25 per cent to Rs 22.9 crore in Q3FY26. AMSL, which holds an order book of Rs 1,305 crore, has projected a 45-50 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the next three years and announced an upcoming strategic acquisition by its subsidiary, ADIPL.

To set up facility in Telangana

Earlier, the company said it would invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana. The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing.

AMSL said it would invest Rs 30,000 lakhs (Rs 300 crore) in a new electronics and electro-mechanical manufacturing facility.

"The company proposes to undertake the capital expenditure for the development of the aforesaid site into an integrated facility for the manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing of weapon system platforms such as grad rockets, anti-submarine warfare rockets, anti-tank mines, artillery munitions and other similar products," the filing said.

