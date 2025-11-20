Defence stock gains as company allots 65,69,000 equity shares upon conversion of warrants: Details here The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 46.35. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of defence sector company Apollo Micro Systems gained on Thursday, November 20, 2025, after the company informed the exchanges that it had allotted 65,69,000 equity shares upon the conversion of warrants earlier issued on a preferential basis. Post this conversion, the paid-up capital of the company stood at Rs 34.22 crore, consisting of equivalent equity shares with a face value of Re 1. "The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company, the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price Today

Amid a rally in the benchmark indices, the stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 280.45 against the previous close of Rs 279.60. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 285.65, representing a gain of 2.16 per cent. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 354.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 90.40. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 283.25 with a gain of 1.31 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 9,447.31 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 46.35. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

100% purchase of IDL Explosives

Earlier, the company announced the completion of 100 per cent purchase of IDL Explosives Ltd. The acquisition was completed through a share transfer from GOCL Corporation Limited, which was until then the holding company of IDL Explosives. With the completion of this acquisition, IDL Explosives Limited has now become a subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems.

IDL Explosives has manufacturing facilities in several locations, including Rourkela. With this strategic acquisition, Apollo Group is poised to rapidly expand its business in the defence explosives sector.

