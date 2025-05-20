Defence company AMS gets NSE, BSE, nod to issue convertible warrants on preferential basis The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 157 and the 52-week low is Rs 88.10. The market cap of the company is Rs 4,140 crore.

Mumbai:

Hyderabad-based defence company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) said that it has received in principle approval from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited for the issue of equity shares and convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis. The company said that the approval is for the issuance of 3,11,05,210 equity shares of Re 1 each at a price not less than Rs 114 to non-promoters on a preferential basis and 3,80,67,059 warrants convertible into 3,80,67,059 equity shares of Re 1.

The NSE has also directed the firm to strengthen internal controls (to monitor trades being executed by the proposed allottees) before allotment of securities in order to avoid any non-compliances.

"The company is advised to obtain an undertaking from the allottee(s) confirming that they shall not do intra-day trading in the scrip of the company or any sale in the scrip of the company till the allotment date of the security as required under SEBI (ICDR) Regulations," the NSE told Apollo Micro Systems, according to a filing.

AMS Share Price

Meanwhile, shares of the company witnessed some profit booking after opening in the green on Tuesday. The stock started the session at Rs 140.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 140.25. But it dipped to touch the low of Rs 134.65. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 135.45.

AMS Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 309 per cent in two years and 1,019 per cent in three years. The counter has gained 12 per cent so far this year.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 157 and the 52-week low is Rs 88.10. The market cap of the company is Rs 4,140 crore.

Signs Agreement With Munitions

Earlier, the company signed an agreement with state-owned Munitions India to jointly develop defence systems in the domestic and international markets.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both entities will identify and pursue opportunities for the design, development, and deployment of advanced defence technologies, Hyderabad-based AMSL said in a regulatory filing.