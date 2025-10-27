DDA flats at just Rs 11.8 lakh: Registration to begin from this date - Check details Under DDA's Jan Sadharan Awas Yojana 2025 Phase 2, the booking amount for an LIG flat is Rs 1 lakh, while for an EWS flat, you'll need to pay Rs 50,000. These flats will be sold on a "first-come, first-served" basis.

New Delhi:

Keeping in mind the success of Jan Sadharan Awas Yojana Phase-1, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched another housing scheme for the economically weaker section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG). DDA has announced Jan Sadharan Awas Yojana 2025 Phase-2 for these people. Booking of flats under this new scheme will start from 12.00 noon on November 7, 2025.

DDA Flats: Where to Book

To book a flat, you will need to visit DDA's official website or use this link - https://eservices.dda.org.in.

DDA Flats Prices

The prices of these flats in the EWS and LIG categories will range from Rs 11.8 lakh to Rs 32.7 lakh.

DDA Flats: Where Are The Flats Available

According to information received from the DDA, these flats are available in Narela, Rohini, Ramgarh Colony and Shivaji Marg in Delhi. While EWS category flats will be available in Narela and Shivaji Park (near Moti Nagar), LIG category flats will be available in Rohini Sectors 34 and 35, and Ramgarh Colony (near Jahangirpuri).

There are 1,120 flats in Narela, with sizes ranging from 34.8 to 35.1 square meters. These flats are priced between Rs 13.7 lakh and Rs 13.8 lakh. However, there is a 15 per cent discount, and post this, the price will be between Rs 11.8 lakh and Rs 11.9 lakh.

Sectors 34 and 35 in Rohini have a total of 308 LIG flats, ranging in sizes from 33.3 to 33.9 square meters. These flats are priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 14.2 lakh, with no discount. Ramgarh Colony has 73 LIG flats, ranging in size from 31.9 to 35.3 square meters. These flats are priced between Rs 15.3 lakh and Rs 16.9 lakh. However, after a 15 per cent discount, their prices will drop to something between Rs 13.1 and Rs 14.5 lakh. Shivaji Marg has a total of 36 EWS flats, ranging in size from 33.1 to 45.1 square meters. These flats are priced between Rs 25.2 lakh and Rs 32.7 lakh, with no discount.

DDA Jan Sadharan Awas Yojana 2025 Phase 2

Under DDA's Jan Sadharan Awas Yojana 2025 Phase 2, the booking amount for an LIG flat is Rs 1 lakh, while for an EWS flat, you'll need to pay Rs 50,000. These flats will be sold on a "first-come, first-served" basis.

