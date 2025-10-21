Get flat in Delhi's tallest tower: DDA to begin registration for Housing Scheme 2025 on this date - Details According to the DDA, successful bidders will have to pay 75 per cent of the flat price upfront and the remaining 25 per cent by July 2026, when they are expected to take possession.

New Delhi:

There's a golden opportunity to buy a flat in Delhi. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a 48-story premium residential project called DDA Towering Heights in Karkardooma, East Delhi. Property bookings under this scheme will begin on October 31, 2025. If you want to buy a new flat, here are all the details you need.

DDA Housing Scheme 2025: Flat size, cost

According to information shared by DDA, 1,026 premium 2BHK apartments will be built under the first phase of this scheme. These flats will range from approximately 1,542 square feet to 2,690 square feet. Prices of these flats will vary from Rs 1.78 crore to Rs 3.09 crore. Bookings for flats under this project will open on October 31, 2025 and close on November 21, 2025. The last date for the final deposit is November 24, 2025, and the names of successful applicants will be announced during the e-auction that will be held from December 1 to 4, 2025.

75% payment upfront

According to the DDA, successful bidders will have to pay 75 per cent of the flat price upfront and the remaining 25 per cent by July 2026, when they are expected to take possession.

Transit-Oriented Development (TOD)

The East Delhi Hub spans 30 hectares and is being developed as a transit-oriented development (TOD) project. It comprises residential, commercial, and civic spaces surrounding a metro hub. The project is located near the Karkardooma Interchange Metro Station, which provides direct access to the Blue and Pink Lines. It also connects to NH-9 and NH-24 and is located near the Anand Vihar ISBT railway station.

Tallest residential building

DDA Towering Heights will be Delhi's tallest residential tower, reaching 48 stories (155 meters). Built using Mivan shuttering technology and a gypsum plaster finish, the project offers superior quality and durability, according to the DDA. It includes a 20,000-square-meter green belt, a jogging track, a children's play area, an open-air gym, a badminton court, and a multi-purpose arena.