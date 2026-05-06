Coforge Share Price: IT stock surges over 10% as Q4 profit jumps multifold to Rs 612 crore

Mumbai:

Shares of IT services firm Coforge surged over 10 per cent on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the company reported a multifold surge in consolidated net profit. The stock opened gap up at Rs 1,263.80, a gain of 8.17 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,168.30 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 6.84 per time, the stock advanced further to touch the high of Rs 1,294.15, representing a gain of 10.77 per cent. In between, the scrip hit a 10 per cent upper circuit of Rs 1285.10. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,263.65 with a gain of 8.16 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 42,439.76 crore.

Coforge Q4 results

The IT company's net profit (attributable to owners of the company) surged to Rs 612.3 crore in January-March FY26, up from Rs 261.2 crore in the year-ago period. According to the company, the surge was driven by a major one-time tax benefit and strong operational growth.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's profit more than doubled, and revenue grew 5.2 per cent during the quarter under review.

For the full fiscal year of FY26, the net profit of the company came in at Rs 1,555.7 crore, a 91.5 per cent increase from Rs 812.1 crore in FY25, primarily due to gains from the sale of stake in Coforge Advantage Go in May 2025.

"Q4 FY26 includes acquisition and integration-related expenses for Encora of Rs 501 million and legal expenses related to the cybersecurity case of Rs 35 million. ETR for the quarter was impacted by the release of deferred tax liabilities aggregating Rs 1,810 million, recognised in the P&L pursuant to the merger of Cigniti into Coforge Ltd," Coforge said.

Coforge share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a strong return of 1,201.56 per cent in 10 years and 85.67 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 14.99 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has corrected 23.74 per cent as compared to the dip of 9.24 per cent in the benchmark index.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)