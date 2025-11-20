Centre sanctions Rs 8,300 crore for Rameshwar–Paradip Coastal Highway stretch The construction will be broken down into two packages, which are a two-lane stretch with paved shoulders running from Kakatpur to Paradip and a four-lane access control carriageway from Kakatpur to Rameshwar.

Bhubaneswar:

In a notable development, the public-private partnership appraisal committee (PPPAC) under the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has given its approval to a major portion of the upcoming Odisha coastal highway, running from Rameshwar to Digha. The stretch is slated to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 8,300.79 crore. Of a total length of 346 km of greenfield highway, a section of 160.18 km from Paradip to Rameshwar is going to be constructed on a hybrid annuity model (HAM).

Construction to be broken into two packages

The construction will be broken down into two packages, which are a two-lane stretch with paved shoulders running from Kakatpur to Paradip and a four-lane access control carriageway from Kakatpur to Rameshwar.

In May this year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was required to cancel the tenders floated for the Paradip to Rameshwar stretch. This occurred due to last-minute changes in alignment over traffic volume. At the beginning, the project was planned as a four-lane highway. Later, the 80.78 km Kakatpur-Paradip stretch was reduced to a two-lane, along with paved shoulders.

Receives environmental, CRZ clearance

A total of 794.69 hectares is estimated to be needed to undertake the construction work on both packages in the Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, and Khurda districts. As per the latest update, the land acquisition process for almost 70 per cent of the land in package I, while 30 per cent in package II, has been taken forward. This part of the stretch has got environmental and CRZ clearance, with the online application already in process for stage-I forest clearance.

According to a New Indian Express report, “Initially, the two-lane road will be constructed on one side. After the port development, the opposite side will be developed to complete a four-lane access-controlled corridor to cater to the long-term traffic demand.”

Primarily, the 79.4 km Kakatpur (Konark)- Rameshwar stretch will cater to the traffic related to tourism activities. On the other hand, the Kakatpur-Paradip section is expected to serve the upcoming ports and logistics hubs.

ALSO READ | SBI pulls the plug on mCASH: Know the new way you'll have to send money after November 30