103 per cent return in 3 years: Lubricant giant announces 190 per cent dividend - Check record date, ex-date Castrol India Dividend: A record date is important as it helps the organisation to identify the eligibility of stakeholders for a corporate action.

Castrol India Dividend: Lubricant giant Castrol India has rewarded its stakeholders with the announcement of a final dividend. The BSE 500 company has also fixed the record date, which falls next month. The company has informed exchanges that its board has proposed a final dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

Castrol India dividend amount

According to the information shared, the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 9.50 or 190 per cent on each stock with a face value of Rs 5. This amount includes a special dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.

"Recommended a final dividend of INR 9.5/- per share of the face value of INR 5/- each (which includes a special dividend of INR 4.5/- per share) for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, subject to approval by the shareholders at the 47th Annual General Meeting," the company said in an exchange filing.

Castrol India dividend record date

The company has fixed March 18, 2025 as the record date for this corporate action. A record date is important as it helps the organisation to identify the eligibility of stakeholders for a corporate action.

Castrol India dividend ex-date

The shares of Castrol India will trade ex-date on March 18, 2025, i.e. they will trade without the benefit of corporate action.

Castrol India dividend history

The lube maker has been consistently rewarding investors with dividend payouts. Earlier to this, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.50, for which the ex-date was August 7, 2024. It had also announced a final dividend of Rs 4.50, taking the total dividend payout in 2024 to Rs 8 per share.

Castrol India share price

The counter opened flat at Rs 217.15 on the BSE and traded in the range of Rs 216.70 and Rs 221.85. The stock ended the session at Rs 218.35 - a gain of 0.55 per cent from the pervious close.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 284.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 162.80. The market cap of the company is Rs 21,597.49.