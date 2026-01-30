Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Markets
  4. From CAMS to Coforge, these shares to trade ex-date for interim dividend - Check amount and other details

From CAMS to Coforge, these shares to trade ex-date for interim dividend - Check amount and other details

Dividend Stocks: Among the listed companies, Mastek Ltd has announced the highest dividend. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, with January 30 set as the record date.

Shares of several companies will trade ex-date today.
Shares of several companies will trade ex-date today. Image Source : Freepik/Canva
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Stocks of several companies will turn ex-date today, i.e. on January 30, 2026, for dividends and right issue. Dividends are important for Dalal Street investors who seek passive income. According to BSE data, there are several companies which will trade ex-dividend today. An ex-date is the date when shares begin trading without the entitlement to the declared corporate actions - including dividend, right issue and others. Therefore, investors must own the shares on or before the ex-date to be eligible for the dividend, subject to the record date fixed by the respective companies. 

Among the listed companies, Mastek Ltd has announced the highest dividend. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, with January 30  set as the record date. This is followed by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, which has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Dividend Stocks: List of shares that will trade ex-date today

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 30 Jan 2026
Arunis Abode Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 30 Jan 2026
Computer Age Management Services Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 30 Jan 2026
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 30 Jan 2026
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.3000 01 Feb 2026
Coforge Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 31 Jan 2026
D & H India Ltd-$ 30 Jan 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 31 Jan 2026
Siemens Energy India Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 30 Jan 2026
Galactico Corporate Services Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 31 Jan 2026
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500 30 Jan 2026
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 30 Jan 2026
Innova Captab Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 30 Jan 2026
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 30 Jan 2026
Mastek Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 30 Jan 2026
Matrimony.com Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Buy Back of Shares 30 Jan 2026
Mindspace Business Parks REIT 30 Jan 2026 Income Distribution RITES 30 Jan 2026
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 31 Jan 2026
National Highways Infra Trust 30 Jan 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 30 Jan 2026
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.6000 30 Jan 2026

 

ALSO READ | Forgot money in your old bank account? Here's how you can claim it back in few minutes

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Dividend Stock Nse Bse
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\