From CAMS to Coforge, these shares to trade ex-date for interim dividend - Check amount and other details Dividend Stocks: Among the listed companies, Mastek Ltd has announced the highest dividend. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, with January 30 set as the record date.

Mumbai:

Stocks of several companies will turn ex-date today, i.e. on January 30, 2026, for dividends and right issue. Dividends are important for Dalal Street investors who seek passive income. According to BSE data, there are several companies which will trade ex-dividend today. An ex-date is the date when shares begin trading without the entitlement to the declared corporate actions - including dividend, right issue and others. Therefore, investors must own the shares on or before the ex-date to be eligible for the dividend, subject to the record date fixed by the respective companies.

Among the listed companies, Mastek Ltd has announced the highest dividend. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, with January 30 set as the record date. This is followed by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, which has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Dividend Stocks: List of shares that will trade ex-date today

Security Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 30 Jan 2026 Arunis Abode Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 30 Jan 2026 Computer Age Management Services Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 30 Jan 2026 Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 30 Jan 2026 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.3000 01 Feb 2026 Coforge Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 31 Jan 2026 D & H India Ltd-$ 30 Jan 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 31 Jan 2026 Siemens Energy India Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 30 Jan 2026 Galactico Corporate Services Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Right Issue of Equity Shares 31 Jan 2026 Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500 30 Jan 2026 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 30 Jan 2026 Innova Captab Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 30 Jan 2026 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 30 Jan 2026 Mastek Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 30 Jan 2026 Matrimony.com Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Buy Back of Shares 30 Jan 2026 Mindspace Business Parks REIT 30 Jan 2026 Income Distribution RITES 30 Jan 2026 Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 31 Jan 2026 National Highways Infra Trust 30 Jan 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) 30 Jan 2026 Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd 30 Jan 2026 Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.6000 30 Jan 2026

