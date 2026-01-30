From CAMS to Coforge, these shares to trade ex-date for interim dividend - Check amount and other details

Stocks of several companies will turn ex-date today, i.e. on January 30, 2026, for dividends and right issue. Dividends are important for Dalal Street investors who seek passive income. According to BSE data, there are several companies which will trade ex-dividend today. An ex-date is the date when shares begin trading without the entitlement to the declared corporate actions - including dividend, right issue and others. Therefore, investors must own the shares on or before the ex-date to be eligible for the dividend, subject to the record date fixed by the respective companies.
Among the listed companies, Mastek Ltd has announced the highest dividend. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, with January 30 set as the record date. This is followed by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, which has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Dividend Stocks: List of shares that will trade ex-date today
|Security Name
|Ex Date
|Purpose
|Record Date
|Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|30 Jan 2026
|Arunis Abode Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|30 Jan 2026
|Computer Age Management Services Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|30 Jan 2026
|Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|30 Jan 2026
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.3000
|01 Feb 2026
|Coforge Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|31 Jan 2026
|D & H India Ltd-$
|30 Jan 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|31 Jan 2026
|Siemens Energy India Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|30 Jan 2026
|Galactico Corporate Services Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|31 Jan 2026
|Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500
|30 Jan 2026
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|30 Jan 2026
|Innova Captab Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|30 Jan 2026
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|30 Jan 2026
|Mastek Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
|30 Jan 2026
|Matrimony.com Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Buy Back of Shares
|30 Jan 2026
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|30 Jan 2026
|Income Distribution RITES
|30 Jan 2026
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|31 Jan 2026
|National Highways Infra Trust
|30 Jan 2026
|Income Distribution (InvIT)
|30 Jan 2026
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
|30 Jan 2026
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.6000
|30 Jan 2026
ALSO READ | Forgot money in your old bank account? Here's how you can claim it back in few minutes
(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)