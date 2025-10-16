BSE smallcap telecom stock extends gain for third consecutive session, gains 10% today Stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 13.66 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (STEL), a steel structural manufacturer and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) infrastructure company, catering to telecom, energy and railways sectors, continued an upward trend for the third consecutive session on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Today's rally comes as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade, tracking a rally in global markets amid US Fed rate cut hopes. The stock opened in green at Rs 9.19 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 9.13. Amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 2.07 times, the scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 10.07. This represents a gain of 10.29 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 9.86 and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,696.42 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter started the trading session at Rs 9.16 and touched the intraday high of Rs 10.06. In between, it hit a low of 9.15.

Stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 13.66 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

The stock has delivered a solid return of 385.22 per cent in five years and 71 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 2.67 per cent in two years and 48.24 per cent in one year. According to BSE Analytics, the counter has dipped 25.94 per cent on a year-to-date basis, as compared to a positive return of 5.99 per cent by the benchmark index.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 20.20, hit on November 6, 2024, and the 52-week low is Rs 6.91.

Allots 2.11 crore equity shares

The company recently informed exchanges that the finance committee of its board of directors has approved the allotment of 2,11,80,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Re 1 each, pursuant to the conversion of an equal number of fully convertible warrants.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)