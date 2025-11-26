BSE smallcap stock in focus as company to consider fundraising via foreign currency bond: Details Technically, the stock trades higher than the 50-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of technology-driven financial company Share India Securities are trading in green today as the company has informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet next month to consider and approve a fundraiser through foreign currency bonds. The counter started the trading session in the green at Rs 162.20 against the previous close of Rs 161.70. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 164.95, representing a gain of 2 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 164.85, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,607.34 crore.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 50-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

According to the information shared with exchanges, the board meeting has been set for Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

“Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company for the financial year 2025-26, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, at 04:30 p.m. through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM),” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

Fund Raise By Issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds

The company said that the fund is required to meet its operational and strategic objectives. This is why it looks to issue Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) for an aggregate amount not exceeding USD 50 Million, through one or more tranches, by way of private placement, and/or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws and regulations.

Share India Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 782.64 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 51 per cent in two years and 42 per cent in 1 year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 45.05 per cent, as against the positive return of 9.07 per cent by the benchmark index.

ALSO READ | Noida International Airport, UPSRTC join hands to introduce bus services to key UP locations

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)