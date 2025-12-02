BSE smallcap specialty chemicals stock in focus as company exercises warrants, check share price According to the BSE Analytics, the scrip has delivered a multibagger return of 699 per cent in 10 years and 474 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 22 per cent in three years.

Mumbai:

Speciality chemicals company Fineotex Chemical Ltd has informed exchanges that it has exercised warrants issued on a preferential basis on November 21, 2025. According to the information shared, the equity shares were allotted to a mix of promoter and non-promoter investors. The company said that funds raised by the company will be deployed towards working capital requirements and for operational acquisitions. This, in turn, will support the company's expansion plans and help it expand in domestic as well as international markets.

Share price today

Amid widespread selling, the shares of Fineotex Chemical opened in green at Rs 24.76 against the previous close of Rs 24.74 on the BSE. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 24.89 but later fell to touch the low of Rs 24.50. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 24.55 with a dip of 0.77 per cent from the previous close. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,812 crore.

The stock's 52-week, hit on December 3, 2024, is Rs 36.28 and the 52-week low is Rs 19.21.

Share price history

According to the BSE Analytics, the scrip has delivered a multibagger return of 699 per cent in 10 years and 474 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected 22 per cent, 32 per cent and 30 per cent in three years, two years and one year, respectively. While it has dipped 32 per cent in two years, the scrip has corrected 28.70 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

Stock market today

After hitting a new record high in the previous intra-day session, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 380.02 points to 85,261.88 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 98.3 points to 26,077.45.

From the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Eternal were among the biggest laggards. However, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

