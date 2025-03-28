BSE Share Price: Stock surges over 14 per cent ahead of board meeting to consider bonus share issue BSE Share Price: The counter opened in the green at Rs 5,000 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) against the previous close of Rs 4,684.35.

BSE Share Price: Shares of BSE Ltd gained over 14 per cent on Friday, i.e., March 28, 2025. The counter opened in the green at Rs 5,000 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) against the previous close of Rs 4,684.35.

The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 5,348.35 - a gain of 14.17 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in the green and was trading at Rs 5,303.

The surge in BSE share price comes as the stock exchange shared an update regarding the bonus share issue. It has informed NSE that its board of directors will meet on Sunday, March 30, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal for a bonus.

"This is in continuation to the stock exchange intimation made by the company on March 26, 2025, thereby informing that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 30, 2025, to inter alia, consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals," BSE informed NSE.

The stock of BSE is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 6,133.40, and the 52-week low is Rs 2,115. The counter hit its 52-week high this year on January 20 and its low on July 23, 2024.

The market cap of BSE Ltd is Rs 72,005 crore.

BSE Share Price History

BSE shares have gained more than 100 per cent over the past year and gained 7.91 per cent in the last week. However, the stock, listed on the National Stock Exchange, has corrected 17.89 per cent in the past three months but remains up 16.59 per cent over the last six months.

BSE Dividend History

BSE has announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share with a face value of Rs 2 for the financial year 2024-25. Before this, the company had announced a dividend of Rs 12.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices declined in early trade on Friday mirroring weak trends in the global markets amid uncertainties over Trump tariffs.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 144.66 points to 77,461.77 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 38.7 points to 23,553.25.