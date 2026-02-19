BSE-listed pharma stock trades in green even as Sensex drops 1%, check full details

Mumbai:

Shares of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd are in focus after the small-cap pharma and chemical company shared key updates in its latest exchange filing following market hours on Wednesday. At the time of writing the report, the BSE-listed stock was trading 1.75 per cent higher at Rs 26.13 against the previous close of Rs 25.68. The action in stock comes even as the Sensex is down by 850.59 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 82,883.66. Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 1 (ST ASM-1) framework.

Hyderabad plant receives GMP certification

In its filing, the company stated that its Hyderabad manufacturing plant has received a significant certification. It has been awarded a Certificate of Compliance from UK Certification & Inspection Limited in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards for the manufacture of API intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Additionally, the company received a certification from Staunchly Management and System Services Private Limited for construction work under the Quality Management System.

According to the filing, both certifications are valid until February 11, 2029.

The company said these achievements reflect its commitment to high-quality standards, robust manufacturing processes and continuous improvement. The certifications further strengthen its position as a trusted and regulatory-compliant manufacturer in the API and pharmaceutical intermediates sector.

Q3 financial performance

Sudarshan Pharma reported strong growth in its December quarter performance. The standalone net profit rose 47.10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4.31 crore, compared to Rs 2.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net revenue of the company increased 37.01 per cent to Rs 158.37 crore in the October–December quarter, up from Rs 115.59 crore in the corresponding period last year. Operating expenses rose 36.49 per cent year-on-year to Rs 147.60 crore.

Other income surged 231.37 per cent to Rs 1.69 crore, compared to Rs 0.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)