These bluechip stocks are available near 52-week lows, should you buy?

Markets sank for the fifth session on Thursday. Both Sensex and Nifty declined over 2 per cent each, tracking extremely weak global trends and heavy selling by foreign institutional investors. The Indian stock market has crashed more than 7 per cent since May 4 -- the day RBI had in a surprise move announced to hike the repo rate, citing inflation concerns. Barring the May 5 session, the indices saw negative closing daily since then.

While Nifty has crashed around 1224 points and the Sensex has plummet 3,969 points -- both by more than 7 per cent since the RBI's decision.

The current downfall saw many stocks trading at a price that investors world have barely imagined after the marathon rally post-pandemic. Bluechip stocks too have seen a handsome correction while many are near their 52-week lows. Smart investors are those who use these falls as a good opportunity to pick fundamentally strong stocks.

Why bluechip stocks?

Bluechip stocks are the most preferred destination for investors to park their funds. These stocks are ideal for investors who want secure and consistent returns because they come with minimum risk.

Stocks near 52-week lows Scrips 52-week low Market price (NSE, May 12 closing) HDFC AMC Rs 1,810.05 Rs 1,840.05 HDFC Bank Rs 1,292 Rs 1,303.05 Bharat Petroleum Rs 331.10 Rs 339.95 Divi's Laboratories Rs 3,788.95 Rs 4,233.40 Amara Raja Batteries Rs 493.50 Rs 500.10 Wipro Rs 462.15 Rs 473.80 ICICI Securities Rs 462.20 Rs 473.30 Godrej Industries Rs 434.95 Rs 438.90 Nestle India Rs 16,126.75 Rs 16,220 Hindustan Unilever Rs 1,901.55 Rs 2,138.80 Dabur India Rs 494.20 Rs 498.35 Naukri Rs 3,500 Rs 3,539.50 LIC Housing Finance Rs 321 Rs 331.90 Aurobindo Pharma Rs 560.25 Rs 570.75 PNB Housing Rs 316 Rs 320.90 SAIL Rs 79.80 Rs 80.70 Crompton Greaves Rs 337 Rs 345.85 Aarti Industries Rs 725.10 Rs 740.70

Rachit Chawla, founder & CEO, Finway FSC, said that bluechip stocks are good source of investment. These stocks are the best of the best. Speaking about the strategy investors should look for in the current volatility. He said there is evidently a massive volatility in the global market, which can be considered as the primary reason for the bluechip stocks falling.

“The pace of earning upgrades has slowed down in the present market and some sectors might also witness the downgrade earning cycle. Also, the interest rates are rising and clearly, there is pressure in good stocks,” he said.

In such a volatile market, investors should make comprehensive research to identify the best-performing companies, he said. “Bluechip stocks have always tended to offer more stable and predictable returns. Companies with a track record of steadily growing trajectory and dividends that can withstand the occasional recession can be considered reliable for the longer run. Further, with the rising interest rates and geopolitical tension, it is more sensible to invest in the bluechip stocks.”

