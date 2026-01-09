BHEL share price: PSU stock gains over 4% post securing order from BCGCL, check details BHEL share price: Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) is a joint venture company of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Coal India Ltd (CIL).

A day after tumbling over 10 per cent, shares of state-owned company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) gained nearly 4 per cent on Friday as the company secured an order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) for coal gasification and raw syngas cleaning facilities for the coal-to-ammonium nitrate project at Jharsuguda, Odisha. The stock opened gap up with a gain of 2.5 per cent at Rs 279.10 against the previous close of Rs 272.30 on the BSE. The scrip gained further amid a spurt in Volume by more than 2.11 times and touched the intraday high of Rs 285.50, a gain of 4.84 from the last closing. As of last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 284.70, up 4.55 per cent, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 99,099.52 crore.

Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) is a joint venture company of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Coal India Ltd (CIL).