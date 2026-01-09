Bharat Coking Coal IPO: Issue fully subscribed withing minutes, check latest GMP and other details Earlier, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, mobilised over Rs 273 crore from anchor investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India, got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding today, i.e. on December 9, 2025. As per National Exchange Data (NSE) till 2 pm, the issue received bids for 1,95,02,77,800 shares against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, translating into 5.62 times subscription. The category for non-institutional investors fetched 10.56 times subscription, while the quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) attracted 6.89 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received 24 per cent subscription.

Earlier, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, mobilised over Rs 273 crore from anchor investors.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO subscription dates

The Rs 1,071-crore initial public offering (IPO) is now open for subscription and it will conclude on January 13.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO price band

The price band for Bharat Coking Coal IPO has been fixed at Rs 21 to Rs 23 per share. At the higher end, the company is valued at over Rs 10,700 crore.

How does the company plan to use the proceeds?

Proceeds from the IPO amounting to Rs 1071 crore at the upper price band of Rs 23, will go to Coal India.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale by Coal India, which currently holds a 100 per cent stake in Bharat Coking Coal.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Bharat Coking Coal's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10. Considering the upper price band of Rs 23, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 33, reflecting a grey market premium of 43.48 per cent.

The company was incorporated in 1972 to mine and supply coking coal concentrated in mines located at Jharia, Jharkhand and Raniganj, West Bengal coalfields. The company operates a network of 34 operational mines, including 4 underground mines, 26 opencast mines, and 4 mixed mines as of September 30, 2025.

