BEL Share Price: Defence PSU stock falls over 2% post quarterly results

Mumbai:

Shares of the defence public sector undertaking (PSU) fell over 2 per cent on Monday, November 3, 2025, as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade amid profit-taking and foreign fund outflows. The stock started the trading session in the green at Rs 427.60 against the previous close of Rs 426.15 on the BSE. The stock surged to touch a high of Rs 431.15 before falling to a low of Rs 416.40 amid profit booking. This is a fall of 2.29 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 420.20 with a fall of 1.40 per cent. The market cap of the defence PSU stood at Rs 3,07.156.91 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 428 against the previous close of Rs 426.10. Later, it touched the intraday low of Rs 416.40 and high of Rs 431. The counter has fallen after two days of consecutive gain. The fall also coincides with the dip in the sector by 2.09 per cent.

Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 436, hit on July 1, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 240.

BEL Quarterly Results

The company's profit after tax for the second quarter of FY26 was up by 17.9 per cent YoY (year-on-year) and 37.5 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) at Rs 17 billion.

BEL's revenue surged 25.8 per cent YoY and 30.5 per cent QoQ at Rs 57.9 billion.

EBIDTA for the quarter under review was up 21.6 per cent YoY and 37.5 per cent QoQ

BEL Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 1,316 per cent in five years and 283 per cent in three years. While it has gained 210 per cent in two years, the scrip yielded a positive return of 46.13 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 43.57 per cent, compared to a gain of 6.95 per cent in the benchmark index.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)