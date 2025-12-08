Ban on Aadhaar photocopies soon! UIDAI to bring new rules to curb misuse - details here Once the latest verification system kicks in, it will also ensure the prevention of unwanted delays caused by outages in the intermediate servers that are linked to the central Aadhaar database.

New Delhi:

In a significant decision, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new rule that seeks to get entities, including hotels and event organisers, to get them registered with the authority if they intend to use Aadhaar to verify customers’ identity. The step is aimed at curbing the misuse of Aadhaar cards of customers, as in many cases, it was found that some of the entities were taking photocopies of Aadhaar cards of customers and storing them in physical form. Thus, these run the risk of getting misused. Notably, these practices are also in violation of the present Aadhaar Act.

New rule to be notified soon

News Agency PTI quotes UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar saying that the new rule will provide these entities access to a new technology. The technology will be helpful for them in verifying individuals by scanning a QR code or by connecting with the new Aadhaar app, currently under development.

In a statement, Kumar said, “The new rule has been approved by the authority and will be notified soon. It will mandate registration of offline verification-seeking entities like hotels and event organisers. The objective is to discourage paper-based Aadhaar verification.”

Once the latest verification system kicks in, it will also ensure the prevention of unwanted delays caused by outages in the intermediate servers that are linked to the central Aadhaar database. Therefore, services will be smoother, ensuring a significant improvement in user experience.

New rules to maintain privacy of users

If entities seek offline verification, the authority is going to offer them access to an API (application programming interface). This can be used to update their system for Aadhaar verification.

“The ease of verification will enhance offline verification without the use of paper while maintaining the privacy of users or any risk of their Aadhaar data getting leaked for misuse,” Kumar added.

UIDAI is currently beta-testing a new app that aims to enable app-to-app verification without the need to connect with the central Aadhaar database server for every single verification request.

