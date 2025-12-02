Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price: Stock tumble over 9% as promoter trims stake Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price: The company recently reported an 18 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 643 crore in the second quarter ended in September 2025.

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance tumbled nearly 9 per cent on Tuesday amid reports that its promoter, Bajaj Finance, plans to sell a 2 per cent stake in the company in one or more tranches. Currently, Bajaj Finance holds an 88.70 per cent stake in Bajaj Housing Finance. The counter opened gap down with a fall of 6.94 per cent at Rs 97.25 against the previous close of Rs 104.50 on the BSE. It dipped further amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 89.78 times to touch the new 52-week low of Rs 94.90, a dip of 9.19 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. At the time of writing the report, 3,71,07,608 shares of the company exchanged hands.

The stock has been losing ground over the last three days, falling 9.4% in that period. Technically, the stock trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages

However, the stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 28.62. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Promoter to divest 2% equity shares

Out of the total share capital held, the company has proposed to divest upto 2 per cent of its equity share capital, not exceeding in aggregate upto 166,600,000 shares in one or more tranches.

The shares of the company made a solid market debut on September 16, 2024. They got listed with a huge premium of 114.28 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 70. The stock got listed at Rs 150 on both the BSE and NSE, reflecting a jump of 114.28 per cent from the issue price.

Bajaj Housing Finance quarterly results

The company recently reported an 18 per cent rise in profit to Rs 643 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025. IT had recorded a net profit of Rs 546 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The total income increased to Rs 2,755 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 from Rs 2,410 crore in the same period last year.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)