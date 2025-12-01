Aequs IPO GMP vs Meesho IPO GMP vs Vidya Wires IPO GMP: Here's what grey market premium signals Aequs IPO GMP vs Meesho IPO GMP vs Vidya Wires IPO GMP: The initial share-sale of Aequs will open for subscription on December 3 and close on December 5.

Mumbai:

Three new public issues are set to open on Wednesday, i.e., December 3, 2025, amid the recent surge in companies tapping public markets to raise capital. The initial public offerings (IPOs) set to open are Meesho, Vidya Wires, and Aequs. With this, investors will be following the grey market premium (GMP) trends along with other key details like price bands, lot sizes, subscription dates and others. Grey market trends are the unofficial premium at which an IPO trades before its official listing.

Aequs IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Aequs's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 43.5. Considering the upper price band of Rs 124, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 167.5, reflecting a grey market premium of 35.08 per cent.

Meesho IPO GMP Today

Meesho's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 41. Considering the upper price band of Rs 111, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 152, reflecting a grey market premium of 36.94 per cent.

Vidya Wires IPO GMP Today

Vidya Wires's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 10. Considering the upper price band of Rs 52, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 62, reflecting a grey market premium of 19.23 per cent.

