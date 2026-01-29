Back-to-back upper circuit: Stock under Rs 50 surges 10% even as markets decline in early trade Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Mumbai:

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL) continued to surge for the second consecutive day on Thursday, January 29, 2026, even as benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade after a two-day rally as investors turned cautious ahead of the Union Budget presentation on Sunday. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 7.81 per cent at Rs 41.98 against the previous close of Rs 38.94 on the BSE. It continued the upward trend and touched the intraday high of Rs 42.83 and locked in at 10 per cent upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,032.25 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 40.92 against the previous close of Rs 38.97. It later gained and hit a high of Rs 42.86.

52-week high and low

The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 33.14 and a 52-week high of Rs 83.97, hit on February 1, 2205.

Stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen by 26.08 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 3829.36 per cent return in five years and 255.73 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 42.69 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has dipped 1.81 per cent as against the fall of 3.81 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock market today

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 343.67 points to 82,001.01 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 94.2 points to 25,248.55.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors turned buyers on Wednesday after days of offloading stocks, according to exchange data. They bought stocks worth Rs 480.26 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth Rs 3,360.59 crore.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)